This Pakistan team’s strength is their bowling, not batting: Former England spinner

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes that Pakistan’s strength lies in their bowling but they must learn from England pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson on how to get wickets amid tough conditions.

Speaking on Sports Tiger’s Cricket Taks with Monty Panesar, the former England off-spinner said: “When the wicket isn’t swinging or seaming they really don’t know how they are going to get wickets and start relying on the batsmen to make mistakes. This is something that they can learn by watching Anderson and Stuart Broad and how they went about things when the wicket wasn’t doing much.”

“This Pakistan team’s strength is certainly their bowling and not their batting,” Panesar further opined.

Panesar also praised Pakistan team for putting in a good fight in the third Test against England in Southampton and pushing the match to a draw after being asked to follow-on.

“Pakistan have an attitude which shows that they want to become the number one test team in the world. This new team under Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed went out there and showed pride in their approach in the third test which you wouldn’t have seen with the old Pakistan squad,” he added.

Panesar also went on to praise James Anderson who picked his 600th Test wicket in the match.

“James Anderson has been brilliant. He has stayed injury free and has always been hungry to take wickets. With this attitude he is the best fast bowler ever now.” He further added, “England team would be thinking now how long they can keep him playing. He has a brilliant record in English conditions and he is averaging around just 21since the age of 36,” Panesar said.