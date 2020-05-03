Sections
Home / Cricket / Thought of committing suicide three times: Mohammed Shami opens up on darkest times

Thought of committing suicide three times: Mohammed Shami opens up on darkest times

Shami’s suicide-thought revelation once again puts to light the importance of mental health in a sports person’s career. Not too long ago former India pacer Praveen Kumar had revealed his thoughts of ending his life when things had gone downhill for him.

Updated: May 03, 2020 08:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File Photo of Mohammed Shami getting emotional during a TV interview (Twitter)

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has grown into a mainstay of Indian bowling attack across all three formats. But just a few years ago, things were going downhill for the Indian seamer. In an Instagram Live chat with fellow teammate Rohit Sharma, Shami opened up about the darkest moments of his life.

Speaking to Rohit, the 29-year-old recalled the injury he suffered in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, that saw him miss out on 18 months of cricket. “When I got injured in the 2015 World cup, after that it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful moment in my life, it was a very stressful period,” Shami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added that he went through some personal issues in his life after he returned to cricket. “When I started playing again, I had to go through some personal issues, I think if my family did not support me I would not have made it, I also thought of committing suicide three times,” he said.

Also Read | 'India trusted Rohit Sharma': Pakistan batsman asks PCB to back players



Shami’s life was turned upside down when his wife accused him of adultery, domestic violence and match-fixing in March 2018. The pacer’s central contract was put on hold by BCCI till the investigations weren’t completed. He, however, was cleared by the board from fixing allegations and turned up for Delhi Daredevils in that year of IPL. On a personal front, it was just the beginning of a long legal battle with his wife.

“Someone used to stay with me 24*7, I was not well mentally, my family was there for me, if your family is there then you can get through any situation,” Shami added. “If my family was not there then I might have taken a bad step, but I thank my family for being with me throughout,” he further said.

Shami was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The pacer would have been in action for the Kings XI Punjab if the IPL had started on March 29.

(With ANI inputs)

