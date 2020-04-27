Sections
Home / Cricket / Thought of retiring when Andrew Tye started calling me Yuvi pa: Yuvraj Singh jokes with Jasprit Bumrah

Thought of retiring when Andrew Tye started calling me Yuvi pa: Yuvraj Singh jokes with Jasprit Bumrah

In an Instagram live session with Jasprit Bumrah, the left-hander revealed how he wanted to retire from the game when Andrew Tye started calling him ‘Yuvi pa’ during IPL 2018.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Tye (Twitter)

For all his exploits on the field, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has always been a cheeky person and he loves to throw in a lot of tongue-in-cheek comments during conversations. In an Instagram live session with Jasprit Bumrah, the left-hander revealed how he wanted to retire from the game when Andrew Tye started calling him ‘Yuvi pa’ during IPL 2018.

“I realised I should retire after I played with you (Jasprit Bumrah) guys in the final stages of my career. But I actually thought of retirement first in 2018 when I was playing the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Andrew Tye (Australia fast bowler) started calling me ‘Yuvi pa’,” Yuvraj told Bumrah.

ALSO READ: ‘Very annoying on social media, going to block you’: Gayle trolls Chahal

Bumrah spoke about his own career

Bumrah also said that he had to work hard on his fitness to break into the Indian team and that even when he played in the IPL, performances in the longest format counted a lot.

“That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016. You have to play Test cricket to survive in the long run.”



“Many people told me I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me. They told me I would just play Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” Bumrah added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.