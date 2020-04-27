Thought of retiring when Andrew Tye started calling me Yuvi pa: Yuvraj Singh jokes with Jasprit Bumrah

For all his exploits on the field, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has always been a cheeky person and he loves to throw in a lot of tongue-in-cheek comments during conversations. In an Instagram live session with Jasprit Bumrah, the left-hander revealed how he wanted to retire from the game when Andrew Tye started calling him ‘Yuvi pa’ during IPL 2018.

“I realised I should retire after I played with you (Jasprit Bumrah) guys in the final stages of my career. But I actually thought of retirement first in 2018 when I was playing the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Andrew Tye (Australia fast bowler) started calling me ‘Yuvi pa’,” Yuvraj told Bumrah.

ALSO READ: ‘Very annoying on social media, going to block you’: Gayle trolls Chahal

Bumrah spoke about his own career

Bumrah also said that he had to work hard on his fitness to break into the Indian team and that even when he played in the IPL, performances in the longest format counted a lot.

“That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016. You have to play Test cricket to survive in the long run.”

“Many people told me I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me. They told me I would just play Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” Bumrah added.