Sections
Home / Cricket / Three Pakistani cricketers to leave for England on July 8 after testing negative for COVID-19

Three Pakistani cricketers to leave for England on July 8 after testing negative for COVID-19

The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Haider Ali (Getty)

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, along with masseur Malang Ali, have tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave for England on July 8 to join the team ahead of next month’s three-match Test series.

The three, along with masseurs Malang and Mohammad Imran, tested negative on July 1 and 4.

The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

“The three players and Malang will fly from Lahore on July 8 to join the Pakistan squad,” ESPNcricinfo said in a report.



However, fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested positive once again in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He remains asymptomatic.

He is thus the only cricketer to still return positive out of the 10 players who were found coronavirus-positive before the team left for England last month.

Last Friday, six -- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz -- had flown to England after returning negative for the second time.

Pakistan will also take on England in a three T20 International series in August.

The PCB has allowed senior batsman Shoaib Malik to join the squad in England late July, granting him a break to spend time with his family in the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Realty firm Sobha’s Q1 sales bookings down 37% due to lockdown
Jul 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked over new film
Jul 06, 2020 16:10 IST
Uttarakhand forest dept can’t radio collar elephant, point to its ‘size’
Jul 06, 2020 16:16 IST
Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova
Jul 06, 2020 16:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.