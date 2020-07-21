Tickets bought for postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts it in 2021: ICC

Sections
“Ticket holders are welcome to retain their tickets, noting, if Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates, ICC said.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

T20 World Cup trophies (ICC)

The tickets sold for the now-postponed ICC T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the edition in 2021 instead of India.

In case the event is shifted to 2022, all ticket-holders will be entitled to a full refund, the ICC stated on its website on Monday night after postponing the mega-event this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament was to be held in October-November but will now be conducted later because of the pandemic.

The ICC has not yet announced which country will host which edition as there are operational issues that both the Indian and Australian cricket Boards need to sort out.



The world body had opened ticket booking through its ticketing partners and a significant number was already sold.

“If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically,” ICC stated in a series of FAQs.

Fans can retain their tickets until a date is confirmed for the event.

Refund requests can be made until December 15 and they will be processed within 30 days after an online submission.

The hospitality package will also remain valid for the 2021 fixtures.

