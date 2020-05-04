Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Tilli’ Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback photo with MS Dhoni

‘Tilli’ Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback photo with MS Dhoni

Chahal decided to share a throwback picture with ‘legend’ MS Dhoni saying that he misses ‘being called tilli from behind the stumps’.

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) speaks with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (AFP)

Majority of the current Indian cricketers are quite active on social media. The scenario due to the nation-wide lockdown has made their appearance on various social media platforms even more frequent. But if there is one Indian cricketer who doesn’t need a second invitation to make his presence felt on social media that is leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok - you name a platform and Chahal is there, entertaining with his hilarious comments and videos. On Sunday, Chahal decided to share a throwback picture with ‘legend’ MS Dhoni saying that he misses ‘being called tilli from behind the stumps’.

Chahal took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: “Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!”

 

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe as all the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.



Both Chahal and Dhoni would have been plying their trade in the 13th edition of the IPL for their teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in normal circumstances. But the COVID-19 crisis in the country also put an indefinite halt to the IPL in which Dhoni was to slated to make his return to the field.

The former captain has not played any international match after India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19
May 04, 2020 09:03 IST
Lockdown 3.0 begins from today with more relaxations, some curbs: All you need to know
May 04, 2020 08:14 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 and all the latest news
May 04, 2020 09:40 IST
Domestic markets open lower; Sensex plunges 1400 points, Nifty below 9500
May 04, 2020 09:37 IST
Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance’s Jio Platforms
May 04, 2020 09:17 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.