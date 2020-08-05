Sections
Home / Cricket / Tim Macdonald appointed as England women’s new senior assistant coach

Tim Macdonald appointed as England women’s new senior assistant coach

The 39-year-old Macdonald, a former Western Australia and Tasmania seamer, has worked with the England team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

File image of England women’s cricket team. (File)

Former Australian seamer Tim Macdonald has been appointed as England women team’s new senior assistant coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Macdonald, a former Western Australia and Tasmania seamer, has worked with the England team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Macdonald, who had previously worked with head coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers in the women’s Big Bash League, joined the squad on Tuesday at Derby where the England team is training in a bio-secure environment ahead of their limited over series against South Africa.

“I’ve known Tim for a while and I’ve worked with him previously and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers,” Keightley said.

“He was a great addition across the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and when it came to interview he was the stand-out candidate in terms of helping the team continue their improvement.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Note 10: What has changed
Aug 05, 2020 22:07 IST
Beirut port head said explosive material was warehoused based on court order
Aug 05, 2020 22:01 IST
Punjab’s covid survivors reluctant to donate plasma, fear hospitalisation for second time
Aug 05, 2020 21:59 IST
A2Z firm’s garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine
Aug 05, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.