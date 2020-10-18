Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan at KKR: Report

Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan at KKR: Report

IPL 2020: A report in Stuff had said Seifert’s domestic team, Northern Districts, had “confirmed” that the cricketer “was another absentee” (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Wellington

Tim Seifert (File)

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has replaced injured USA fast bowler Ali Khan at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. According to ESPNcricinfo, Seifert has been roped in as replacement for USA fast bowler Khan, whose maiden stint at the lucrative league ended without any game time due to a side strain that he suffered while playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

A report in Stuff had said Seifert’s domestic team, Northern Districts, had “confirmed” that the cricketer “was another absentee” (for the upcoming Plunket Shield).

Khan, who had become the first USA cricketer to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise, was ruled out of the tournament on October 7. The two-time winners had signed Khan as a replacement for the injured English seamer Harry Gurney ahead of the tournament.

The 29-year-old was also part of the title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

Khan carried the side strain from the CPL into the IPL.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
Oct 18, 2020 12:52 IST
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
Oct 18, 2020 14:45 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
Oct 18, 2020 14:50 IST
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Oct 18, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art
Oct 18, 2020 14:48 IST
NEET results 2020: Odisha CM calls up topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future
Oct 18, 2020 14:46 IST
‘Look forward to working together’: PM Modi congratulates Jacinda Ardern for poll win
Oct 18, 2020 14:39 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 18, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.