Cricket / Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Pakistan's Kamran Akmal lauds India opener Rohit Sharma

Veteran Pakistan batsman and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal explains what makes Rohit such an outstanding figure in the world of cricket.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Timess New Delhi

File image of Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

There are only a few bigger names in limited-overs cricket at the moment than Rohit Sharma. There are several records attached to his name that only highlight some of his accomplishments. Rohit Sharma created a world record when he scored five centuries in a single edition of World Cup last year - becoming the only player to do so. Rohit Sharma also has the world record of most runs in a single innings of an ODI - 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. Rohit Sharma is the only player to register three double centuries in ODIs. Rohit Sharma is also the only player to score four T20I centuries - the maximum by any player.

But young fans might find it surprising that Rohit’s career graph, which is steadily going up now, was not quite smooth when he had just started his international career. With inconsistent performances, and an inability to find a stagnant position to bat on, the India batsman had to work hard to become a regular member of the team.

But ever since he was tried on as an opener by MS Dhoni in 2013, Rohit found a position best suited to his style and he has never looked back since. Veteran Pakistan batsman and wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal explains what makes Rohit such an outstanding figure in the world of cricket.

“Amazing, unbelievable batsman. The kind of joy you get while watching him bat is immense. His timing, temperament, and commitment towards batting is just unbelievable. Scoring 200s, 150s is very tough. He has two double hundreds I guess (Rohit has three). And look at the recent World Cup, he scored five centuries,” Akmal told Pakistan broadcast journalist Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show Cric Cast.



‘He can hit boundaries with such grace, can rotate the strike with singles too. The biggest plus point is his power hitting, he can hit big shots and sixes,” Akmal further added.

“Youngsters, who want to learn the art of batting, should watch him, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli,” the veteran Pakistan batsman said.

Despite being such a great limited-overs cricketer, Rohit has not yet emulated the same success in Tests, largely because he has not been given regular opportunities to perform in the longest format. But the batsman was tried as an opener in Tests against South Africa last year and he went on to score two centuries and one double hundred. It will be interesting to see if Rohit travels to Australia this year as India’s opener for Test series.

