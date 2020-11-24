Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Tiwary stars in Mohun Bagan win as cricket returns to Eden Gardens

Tiwary stars in Mohun Bagan win as cricket returns to Eden Gardens

Put in to bat, Mohun Bagan scored 156 for five with Tiwary smashing three sixes and five fours. In reply, Customs could only manage 139 for 6 at the floodlit Eden.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Photo of Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary (Twitter)

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary struck a 39-ball 61 to help Mohun Bagan secure a facile 17-run victory over Customs on Tuesday, as cricket returned to the iconic Eden Gardens amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Put in to bat, Mohun Bagan scored 156 for five with Tiwary smashing three sixes and five fours. In reply, Customs could only manage 139 for 6 at the floodlit Eden.

“It felt great to be back on the field again. Cricket has started again, nothing can be better than this,” Tiwary said after the match.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in Jammu-Kashmir

Played in bio-secure environment, six of the top first division clubs of the city are vying for honours in the first cricket tournament after the enforcement of lockdown.

“The Bengal T20 Challenge has been organised keeping all protocols in mind in the times of new normal. The players and support staff have been put in a bio-bubble and all COVID-19 protocols have been maintained,” Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said.

“As we are committed to cricket, we needed a tournament to bring them back to the ground, but it was always safety first for our cricketers and hence we have left no stone unturned to ensure that the tournament progresses without any hiccup.” Earlier, West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas inaugurated the tournament, unveiling the trophy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 21:19 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 24, 2020 23:01 IST
Scotland Yard award for Brinder Deol, a Punjab-origin constable
Nov 24, 2020 23:00 IST
President Kovind to inaugurate All India Presiding Officers’ conference in Gujarat’s Kevadia
Nov 24, 2020 22:55 IST
Missing for a month, Delhi engineer found dead in Pune hotel
Nov 24, 2020 22:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.