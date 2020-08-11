‘Told Sachin and Dhoni I won’t play the 2011 World Cup’: How MSD convinced former India quick to change his mind

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has revealed how he almost missed the 2011 World Cup but it was MS Dhoni’s words that convinced the left-arm quick to eventually be part of the squad.

Nehra, in the build-up to the World Cup was down with a bad back, and the situation was so bad that he felt it would be better to sit the tournament out and get a replacement on board as quickly as possible. But Dhoni’s suggestion to Nehra changed his mind and eventually, it all worked out well for the fast bowler.

“Before the World Cup, I was struggling with a stiff back so much that at one point of time I thought I won’t play, I’ll leave,” Nehra said on Wisden’s Greatest Rivalry Podcast. “I still remember Praveen Kumar or one other fast bowler got injured and Sreesanth was his replacement. I told MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar that I don’t think I’ll play the World Cup before I was really struggling and it’s better to get a replacement.

“And Dhoni tells me ‘listen, just hang in there for another two-three weeks. See how you feel. Be with the physio, sort it out with him, wait for two-three weeks and then we’ll see how it goes.”



Nehra played just three matches in the World Cup picking up 1/22 against the Netherlands and going wicketless for 65 runs against South Africa. The semifinal turned out to be Nehra’s final ODI in which he picked up 2/33, as India beat Pakistan by 29 runs to secure a place in the final. But unfortunately, Nehra had to miss the summit clash due to a fractured right hand, capping off a roller-coaster of a World Cup for him.

“Then I started playing one game at a time. I played against Holland, had a bad game against South Africa and then missed one. The semifinal comes. I play, we win, I had a good game but again missed the final,” Nehra said.

“I had a massive fracture. They day after the final itself, I left for Australia for surgery. It was very disappointing but it was satisfying as well that we won the final, we won the World Cup. It was a roller-coaster ride for me but in the end, I did manage to land safely.”

