Tom Banton, Reece Topley included in England squad for Ireland ODIs

The side would be led by Eoin Morgan while Moeen Ali will be the vice-captain.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:29 IST

By Asian News International,

Reece Topley last played for England in 2016. (Getty Images)

Tom Banton and Reece Topley on Monday were included in England’s 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. The side would be led by Eoin Morgan while Moeen Ali will be the vice-captain. All the three ODIs will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

England’s selectors have also named three reserves for the series against Ireland: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone.

We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match,” James Taylor, England selector said in an official statement.

“There are a number of players who’ll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level.”



The series will see the launch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

England Men’s ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

