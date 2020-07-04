Sections
Home / Cricket / Top Australia cricketers agree on revenue projections

Top Australia cricketers agree on revenue projections

Australia’s leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:42 IST

By Associated Press, Sydney

Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc celebrate (Action Images via Reuters)

Australia’s top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement announced Saturday ended a one month impasse which followed the national body’s projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year. Cricket Australia has now removed the forecast and the Australian Cricketers’ Association has withdrawn its notice of dispute over the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) forecast.

Australia’s leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women.

Cricket Australia was required under a memorandum of understanding with the players’ union to provide a revenue projection by the end of April. It was then agreed to defer the projection for a month. Under the new agreement CA will be able to provide a new projection later in the financial year when the prospects for the coming summer are clearer.



Cricket Australia officials are hopeful its big revenue-earners — a tour by India and the Big Bash League — will be able to be played in full stadiums. But a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria state has caused new uncertainty and it is unlikely the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead.

“Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges,” CA said in a statement. “But we believe we have arrived at a position that provides all parties with greater certainty about how to navigate the next year.

“The ACR will be reassessed in due course, providing time to better assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet: Battle shifts to clutchless manual transmission
Jul 04, 2020 10:13 IST
Sailors rescue struggling dog from waters, it’s now their ‘bestie’
Jul 04, 2020 10:13 IST
ICAI CA May exam cancelled, to be merged with November exam, here’s all you need to know
Jul 04, 2020 10:10 IST
Kartik’s comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s post will crack you up
Jul 04, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.