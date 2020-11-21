Sections
‘Tremendous character’: Sourav Ganguly’s motivational tweet for Mohammed Siraj after pacer’s father passes away

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghous passed away on Friday. The 53-year-old who was an autorickshaw driver before Siraj’s cricketing career took flight, lost the battle to a lung ailment.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Mohammed Siraj and his father (twitter)

Saluting India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s strong character for deciding to stay back with the Indian side in Australian despite his father’s demise, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday wished him well for the upcoming four-match Test series.

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghous passed away on Friday. The 53-year-old who was an autorickshaw driver before Siraj’s cricketing career took flight, lost the battle to a lung ailment.

Siraj, who is part of the Indian Test side could not fly back to India for the funeral due to the quarantine rules in place.

“May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character,” Ganguly tweeted.



 

Siraj has played one ODI and three T20Is for India. The pacer is yet to take a wicket in the 50-over format, but he has three wickets in T20Is.

The 26-year-old recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He managed to take 11 wickets from nine matches this season for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The Indian squad is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period in Australia and all players have been training in Sydney with an eye on the protocols put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

India will play three ODIs (starting November 27) and as many T20Is before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the four-match Tests starts on December 17.

(With ANI inputs)

