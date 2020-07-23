‘Tried my best but couldn’t’: Imran Tahir reveals why he couldn’t play for Pakistan

Sections
Tahir, who represented Pakistan at the U-19 level and also played for the Pakistan A team, took to Twitter to share the reasons of not being able to play senior cricket for the Men in Green.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

South Africa's Imran Tahir (AFP)

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir on Thursday revealed he had tried his best to play international cricket for Pakistan but had to move to South Africa after it did not happen. Tahir said he is grateful to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for giving him the opportunity to play international cricket.

Tahir, who represented Pakistan at the U-19 level and also played for the Pakistan A team, took to Twitter to share the reasons of not being able to play senior cricket for the Men in Green. “I would like to clarify this to people. I tried my best to represent Pakistan but unfortunately didn’t happen. CSA gave me an opportunity to realize my dreams of playing international cricket for which I am grateful the rest of my life. Once a Protea is a Protea forever @OfficialCSA.”

 

In another tweet, Tahir said his “main aim” is to see South Africa win a T20 World Cup.



“I am not done yet with the Proteas. I am still looking forward to playing for them in T20 format if people feel I still have it in me. And my main aim is to give all I have to see sa winning a t20 wc,” Tahir tweeted.

Tahir has played 20 Tests, 107 ODI, and 38 T20Is for South Africa claiming 57, 173, 63 wickets respectively. He called time on his ODI career after the conclusion of the World Cup last year.

