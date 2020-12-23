Twitter can’t keep calm after Yuzvendra Chahal marries Dhanashree Verma

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot on Tuesday with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on Twitter, captioning the post as: “22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond.”

Chahal, whose engagement with Dhanshree ahead of IPL 2020 had set Twitter on fire with former cricketers like Virender Sehwag was pulling his leg, was again trending on social media for his marriage.

Here are some hilarious twitter reactions on Chahal’s wedding.

Chahal and Dhanashree’s wedding was on the expected lines. The choreographer was spotted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah during RCB’s matches in IPL 2020.

Chahal, who is currently not a part of the Indian Test side, had picked up four wickets in the three T20Is against Australia. The leg-spinner was in the headlines after returning as the Player of the Match as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket.

In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

The 30-year-old has played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing to scalp 151 wickets across both formats.

Chahal would most probably be next seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England next year.