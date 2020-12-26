Twitter erupts after third umpire rules Tim Paine not out in close call, Shane Warne says ‘should’ve been out’

Sections
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Australia legend Shane Warne, however, did not agree with the third umpire’s decision and said ‘there was no part of Tim Paine’s bat behind the line’.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Third umpire gave the benefit of doubt to Tim Paine but Shane Warne disagrees. (Twitter)

A massive debate started on Twitter after the third umpire ruled in Australia captain Tim Paine’s favour and gave him the benefit of doubt on Day 1 of the second India vs Australia Test in Melbourne.

“There’s no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out,” said Paul Wilson while ruling Tim Paine not out.

Australia legend Shane Warne, however, did not agree with the third umpire’s decision and said ‘there was no part of his bat behind the line’.

Ashwin outfoxes Smith to get him for duck, Gavaskar credits ‘plan’ - WATCH



“Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion,” tweeted Warne.



 

 

 

 

It all happened in the 55th over of the Australian innings when young Cameron Green set off for a quick single after pushing one to mid-off. The non-striker Tim Paine wasn’t quite sure. He hesitated at first and then decided to respond.

WATCH: Jadeja avoids collision with debutant Gill to take a brilliant catch

Umesh Yadav’s throw was not the best one and Rishabh Pant took some time to dislodge the bails.

When it was sent upstairs, the first replay suggested there was no part of the bat behind the line but when the third umpire asked for another angle, it showed that the tiniest parts of Paine’s bat might have been over the line.

Reacted to the incident, former umpire Simon Taufel said: “You heard Paul (Wilson) explain it quite clearly, he was looking for conclusive evidence to show the bat on the wrong side of the line with the bail removed from the top of the stump. He couldn’t prove that the batsman was short of his line.”

 

Meanwhile, India bowled Australia out for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 for 56 and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 3 for 35 after Australia opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test.

