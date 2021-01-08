Twitter goes berserk after Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Australia captain Tim Paine with a peach of a delivery

Jasprit Bumrah showed exactly why he is regarded as one of the best all-format bowlers in the world during Day 2 of the third India vs Australia Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah struck on both sides of lunch as India made a strong comeback after a solid stand between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Friday.

Bumrah dismissed young Cameron Green for a 21-ball duck which prompted the umpires to call for lunch on Day 2 and when play resumed in the second session, he removed Australia captain Time Paine with a peach of a delivery that set Twitter on fire.

Bumrah set up Paine brilliantly by bowling four good length deliveries outside off stump before pitching one up and bringing it back to set the bails fly. Paine, who was rooted to the crease, was clearly late in bringing his bat down.

Bumrah bowled a fantastic spell with the second new ball. He bowled 7 overs for 13 runs and picked up the crucial wickets of Green and Paine.

On an overcast and breezy morning at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the hosts resumed at 166 for two after losing 35 overs to showers on day one, when they lost David Warner for five and Will Pucovski scored 62 on debut.

After a session that started half-an-hour early to make up for lost time, but was also hit by two rain breaks, Australia had moved to 249 for five by lunch.

Labuschagne resumed on 67 and Smith 31, with both men, close friends, making the most of a relatively flat pitch to bring up a 100-partnership.

It was a typically patient innings from Labuschagne on a ground where he scored 215 this time last year against New Zealand.

But as he closed in on a fifth Test century, he was bamboozled by Jadeja.

Facing a ball that took extra bounce, he thick-edged it to Ajinkya Rahane at slip, with the Indian skipper taking a sharp catch.

At the other end, Smith, in double figures for the first time this series, looked ominous on his home ground, crunching a four off Bumrah on the first ball he faced from India’s top bowler.

He survived an ambitious lbw review on 41 before bringing up his 30th Test half-century, drilling Ravi Ashwin down the ground before light rain set in.

On their return from 24 minutes off the field, following an earlier eight-minute break, Wade was undone by his natural aggression, recklessly skying a Jadeja ball to Bumrah.