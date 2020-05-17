Sections
Home / Cricket / Two Parma players test positive for COVID-19

Two Parma players test positive for COVID-19

Parma had conducted tests for their squad and staff and all came back negative except for two players, who are however asymptomatic.

Updated: May 17, 2020 11:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Rome

File photo of Serie A. (REUTERS)

Two players from the Italian Serie A club Parma have tested positive for coronavirus, the club said. The development comes amid talks of a resumption of group training in the country from Monday after the government gave the green light. Parma had conducted tests for their squad and staff and all came back negative except for two players, who are however asymptomatic.

“Both of them were positive on the first test and negative on the second that was performed 24 hours later,” said Parma in a statement on Saturday. “The players, both in excellent condition and asymptomatic, have nonetheless been immediately isolated and the club will monitor them constantly.”

Clubs have voted for June 13 as a potential restart date for the league, although this date is yet to be finalised. Individual training had resumed last week on Monday with strict social distancing rules in place. The Serie A is one of the leagues in Europe that did not announce a premature end to the season.

The French Ligue 1 thus far remains the only one among the continent’s top five leagues to have done so with Paris St Germain declared champions. While England’s Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga are yet to decide on a restart date, Germany’s Bundesliga resumed matches behind closed doors on Saturday.



