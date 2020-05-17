Umesh Yadav off the pitch in lockdown: Life’s come to a standstill, but this too shall pass

Even before you ask him how he is holding up amid this lockdown, cricketer Umesh Yadav confesses straightaway that he misses “being on the ground with my teammates, giving our 100% to win each match”.

Since all major cricketing tournaments including the IPL have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a stressful time for many. But Yadav emphasises that more than all this, it’s important to follow the lockdown guidelines to battle this crisis.

“IPL is celebrated like a festival in India and around the globe; it’s an important series as we get to play along with players from different parts of the world. This pandemic is a threat to the world and the tournaments will happen when they have to, with all the security measures in place,” he says, adding that though everyone has been affected, “I’m sure this too will pass. You just need to stay home stay safe and follow the precautionary rules by the government”.

Currently, Yadav is in the Capital, but him staying here wasn’t planned during the lockdown. He reveals that he got stuck. “Actually I had come to Delhi for some work and the lockdown was then announced, so I’m here, waiting for all this to get over soon.”

And he’s ensuring that during this wait, he doesn’t lose touch with the teammates. Social media, he tells us, has come to their rescue.

“I’m in touch with most of them, and we generally talk about the situation, and how we’re spending our time in the lockdown. We also cherish the memories that we’ve shared together, and most importantly, motivate one another to stay positive and patient during these testing times,” Yadav tells us.

While he stuns everyone with his on-field skills with the ball, currently, locked up inside his house, the cricketer is ensuring that his fitness doesn’t go for a toss. “Life somewhere has come to a standstill with not much to do,” he says, adding that he’s continuing his body weight training. “Barring that, I’m watching movies, TV shows, helping my wife in the kitchen, doing household chores and other things to keep myself occupied,” he ends.