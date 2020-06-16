‘Unrealistic, very, very difficult’: Cricket Australia boss on staging T20I World Cup this year

Sections
The T20I World Cup tournament is originally scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 this year in Australia.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of T20I World Cup. (ICC)

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddingson Tuesday told reporters that it would be ‘unrealistic’ to hold the T20I World Cup this year due to the ongoing global pandemic. The officials have previously stated that they are figuring out a way to hold the tournament on the scheduled dates. But with the travel restrictions in place due to virus-related restrictions, Eddings believes that it would be unlikely that the tournament gets a green light.

Speaking to reporters, Eddings said: “While it hasn’t been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it’s unrealistic, or it’s going to be very, very difficult.”

Also read: Steve Smith picks KL Rahul as the most impressive Indian player

“The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it’s a bit of a movable feast at the moment,” he further added.

The tournament is originally scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15.



T20 World Cup chief Nick Hockley, who took over the role of interim Cricket Australia chief, further added that he believes the ICC to make a final decision by next month. “We’ve got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come,” he said.

