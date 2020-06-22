‘Urge ICC, BCCI, SLC to investigate’: Aravinda de Silva on India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2011 fixing claims

Sri Lanka batting legend Aravinda de Silva has refuted the claims made by minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed and urged the ICC, the BCCI, and the SLC to investigate the “lies”. In an interview with local TV channel ‘Sirasa’, Aluthgamage, who was Sri Lanka sports minister at the time, said that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. “Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister,” Aluthgamage had said.

Addressing the allegations, de Silva, who was the Chairman of Selectors of SLC, told Sri Lankan newspaper Sunday Times: “We cannot let people get away all the time with lies. I request everyone, ICC, BCCI, and SLC to investigate this immediately.”

De Silva said legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who won his maiden World Cup after toiling for so long deserve the respect earned after the triumph.

“Just like we cherished our World Cup victory, players like Sachin (Tendulkar) cherish these moments for the rest of their lives. I think in the interest of Sachin and the millions of cricket fans across India, it’s the duty of the Indian government and their cricket board to initiate an impartial inquiry to see whether they have won a fixed World Cup,” he said.

“When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people. In this case not only us, the selectors, the players, and the team management but Indian cricketers who deservingly won the world title. We need to clear this once and for all for the greater good of the game we love,” he added.

Former Sri Lanka players Kumar Sangakkara who was the captain in 2011 World Cup and Mahela Jayawaradena had also denied the claims.

The 2011 World Cup final saw Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara electing to bat after winning the toss. Mahela Jayawardena scored a brilliant century and India were asked to chase down a target of 275. With the brilliance of Gautam Gambhir (97) and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91), India achieved the target with six wickets in hand to win the trophy for the second time after 1983.