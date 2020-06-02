Sections
Home / Cricket / US anti-racism protests powerful lesson, feels Kumar Sangakkara

US anti-racism protests powerful lesson, feels Kumar Sangakkara

In a series of tweets, Sangakkara said that regardless of the country, the state should not determine the people’s sensibilities and sensitivities. “That’s your choice and mine,” he said.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:53 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Colombo

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara addresses a news conference in Lahore. (AP)

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday said that the protests in the US against systematic racism that was sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer is a “powerful lesson to us all.”

In a series of tweets, Sangakkara said that regardless of the country, the state should not determine the people’s sensibilities and sensitivities. “That’s your choice and mine,” he said.

“The State should not determine our wisdom, compassion, empathy and understanding. It should not and cannot limit the openness of our hearts and minds to others nor our ability to embrace and value difference and differences.

“We the people choose that ourselves. We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture.



“Our choices guide the State’s attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. In order to establish the best government and the best most equitable governance we need to be better people.

“Our strengths and our weaknesses are mirrored in each other’s conduct and in the conduct of our elected representatives.

“We the people, the ordinary citizen, can together achieve extraordinary change for the better, to set in place a world culture of openness, respect and understanding. A world culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice and where true freedom reigns.

“We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey. It’s our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow.

“If we want to be proud of our lives, to see our children proud to carry our legacy forward and onwards, then let’s be better. Let’s demand it of ourselves, for each other, for our children. CHOOSE.”

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.