Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan hits back at UK PM’s decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket

‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan hits back at UK PM’s decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket

This decision will not have any effect on the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which will begin from July 8th and will also mark the return of international cricket.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty Images)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to uphold the ban on recreational cricket. Johnson had on Tuesday called the cricket ball ‘a natural vector of disease’. Responding to Conservative MP Greg Clark, who said half of summer cricket has been lost and asked if the game could be resumed now, Johnson said: “The problem with cricket, as everyone understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease - potentially, at any rate”.

ALSO READ: Resuming cricket not yet safe, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Responding to this statement, Vaughan tweeted, “Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it’s not being allowed back.” 

This decision though will not have any effect on the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which will begin from July 8th and will also mark the return of international cricket.



The England and Wales Cricket Board also issued a statement to allay the fears surrounding the cricket ball.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with the nation’s cricket players are keen to see the imminent and safe return of our sport at recreational level and have been working hard with Government to achieve this.

“We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted. It is our strong desire to work with Government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around 4th July, as they continue to lift other restrictions more broadly across society.

“We are heartened that the Government has already permitted the return of other ball sports, including tennis and basketball, and we are sure that our interpretation of the risks around ball transmission is consistent with these other games,” the board said in the statement.

(With Agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How small changes helped me stay focused on my goals during the lockdown
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
NDRF teams deployed in Bihar districts in view of floods during monsoon
Jun 24, 2020 13:26 IST
Three more test positive in Solan, HP’s Covid tally rises to 778
Jun 24, 2020 13:25 IST
Abhishek Bachchan recalls childhood memories with Farhan Akhtar
Jun 24, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.