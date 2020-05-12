Sections
Home / Cricket / Vernon Philander’s Somerset contract cancelled

Vernon Philander’s Somerset contract cancelled

Philander was due to join the club in early April, but will all professional cricket in England and Wales suspended until July 1, both parties “reluctantly” agreed to cancel the contract with immediate effect.

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:26 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

South Africa's Vernon Philander (REUTERS)

Somerset County crickey club have announced the cancellation of former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander’s contract by mutual agreement.

Philander, who had signed a Kolpak deal with the county club after calling time on his South Africa career earlier in the year, was due to join the club in early April, but will all professional cricket in England and Wales suspended until July 1, both parties “reluctantly” agreed to cancel the contract with immediate effect.

“These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all Counties with no cricket until at least the 1st July and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season,” Director of Cricket at Summerset Andy Hurry said in a statement.

“It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision.



“I would like to thank Vernon and his management team for their understanding of the current situation and we hope one day to see Vernon back wearing Somerset colours,” he added.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following last winter’s series against England. He played 64 Tests, 30 ODIs and seven T20Is in which he scalped 224, 41 and 4 wickets respectively.

