‘Very annoying on social media, I’m going to block you’: Chris Gayle trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal (Twitter)

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been very active on the different social media platforms during this lockdown and all his activities have caught the eye of a number of cricketers. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who shared the dressing room with Chahal when they played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has asked the leggie to get off social media and in a very tongue-in-cheek manner labelled Chahal’s post as annoying.

In a recent Instagram live session, Gayle told Chahal that he should get off social media because his posts are very annoying.

“I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now,” Gayle said.

“We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” the West Indian added.



Virat Kohli trolled Chahal as well

Virat Kohli, in a recent Instagram live session with AB de Villiers, spoke about Chahal and called him an an absolute clown owing to his social media videos.

“You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown,” Kohli had told AB de Villiers.

“Yuzi Chahal calls me at 1 am in the Morning, Yuzvendra Chahal is crazy.oh Man,” de Villiers too spoke about the leg-spinner.

