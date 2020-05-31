Sections
Home / Cricket / Vettori asks Bangladesh Cricket Board to donate part of salary to low-income staffers

Vettori asks Bangladesh Cricket Board to donate part of salary to low-income staffers

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Updated: May 31, 2020 10:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, Dhaka

Kolkata: Bangladesh's spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori (PTI)

Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board’s low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based ‘Prothom Alo’ newspaper.

The amount that the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report.



According to ‘ESPNCricinfo, he is the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning USD 250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also donated Taka 3.61 crore (USD 428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.

The country’s cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players’ association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.

Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: The adverse health effects of smoking
May 31, 2020 11:53 IST
Fight against Covid-19 is being powered by citizen’s innovative spirit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown
May 31, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.