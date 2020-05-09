Sections
Home / Cricket / Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Virat, Anushka donate Rs 5L each for Mumbai police welfare

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

Updated: May 09, 2020 18:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Instagram)

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

 

#MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” Singh tweeted from his official handle.



Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 19:11 IST
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
May 09, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Punjab: Vans delivering de-addiction drugs at doorstep to ensure social distancing at OOAT centres
May 09, 2020 19:05 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 09, 2020 19:05 IST
India’s cruel, illiberal attitude to alcohol
May 09, 2020 19:05 IST
One of world’s oldest men celebrates 116th birthday in South Africa
May 09, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.