‘Virat is in your face, Ajinkya is calm and composed’: Ravi Shastri explains the difference between Kohli and Rahane’s captaincy

Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning captaincy and class batting gave rise to comparisons between him and regular captain Virat Kohli. Rahane’s tactical brilliance helped India bowl Australia out for 195 after losing the loss and then he slammed a superb 112 as India took an invaluable 131-run lead in the first innings. India coach Ravi Shastri was also asked to reflect on Rahane’s captaincy after India beat Australia by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1.

Shastri said Rahane is a shrewd captain and his calm composure helped the debutants Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj.

“He is a very shrewd leader and a good reader of the game. I thought his calm composure out there helped the debutants as well as the bowlers. There was a calming influence out there in spite of losing Umesh,” Shastri said.

Shastri was also asked about the difference in captaincy style of Rahane and Kohli, who is currently on paternity leave.

“See, both are good readers of the game, Virat is very passionate, Ajinkya, on the other hand, is very calm and composed, and it’s their characters.

“Virat is more in your face while Ajinkya is quite prepared to sit back in a very calm and composed manner, but deep inside he knows what he wants,” he opined.

Shastri also termed Rahane’s first innings hundred as ‘turning point of the Test match.

“The discipline, you know on such a big stage...When he (Rahane) went out to bat, we were 2 down for 60, and then to bat six hours, on probably the toughest day to bat, because it was overcast all day and he batted for six hours, unbelievable concentration.

“I thought that was the turning point. His innings was the turning point,” he added at the post-match virtual press conference.

Rahane’s knock in the first innings came in 223 balls and he hit 12 fours during it. The stand-in skipper was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his innings.

The third Test of the series begins from January 7.