Virat Kohli aces Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups, also adds a 'clap' twist to it - WATCH

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (Screengrabs)

When it comes to batting and fitness, there is hardly anything that Virat Kohli cannot do. And if he sees someone come up with an innovation, he makes sure to not only ace it but also take it a step further by adding his own touch to it. Impressed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s ‘flying’ push-ups, the Indian captain decided it to take up the challenge and also added a twist to it.

Hailed as the flag-bearer of fitness in Indian cricket, Kohli, on Thursday shared his workout video doing innovative push-ups at his residence.

Kohli shared a 20-second long video on Twitter, in which he was seen doing the fly push-ups while moving forward and then backwards. Kohli also added a ‘clap’ twist to it and captioned the post, “Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups. Here’s adding a little clap to it.”

 



All-rounder Hardik Pandya had posted a video of him doing flying push-ups on Instagram. Hardik also challenged his elder brother and Indian teammate Krunal Pandya to do the same. “Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you Bhai! Let’s see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers,” he wrote.

 

India have not played any international cricket since March, their last series against South Africa was called-off due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In normalcy, Kohli would be leading the RCB in the Indian Premier League 2020 but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

With still no clarity over the Asia Cup in September and the T20 World Cup in October, India’s tour of Australia in December could well be the first series that Virat Kohli & Co. play after a long gap.

