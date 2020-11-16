Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Virat Kohli always pushes the boundaries’: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann

‘Virat Kohli always pushes the boundaries’: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann was the latest to voice his opinion on Kohli. The India skipper will play the six limited-overs matches but will fly back home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who will give birth to their first child.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 20:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli of India bats during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty Images)

After the IPL extravaganza, the focus has now firmly shifted to India’s tour of Australia which will be the Men in Blue’s first assignment since March this year.

India’s limited-overs and Test sides are already in Sydney training for the three-match ODIs, three T20Is and four-Test series down under.

The build-up to the series has already started to heat up with talks surrounding India skipper Virat Kohli.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann was the latest to voice his opinion on Kohli. The India skipper will play the six limited-overs matches but will fly back home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who will give birth to their first child.



Also Read | ‘India pacers have plans to get Smith, Warner out quickly’

Lehmann feels Kohli will give his 100% to win the lone Test he is playing in.

“That’s just the way he plays; he plays full of energy and doesn’t want to lose,” Lehmann told Sydney Morning Herald according to news agency PTI.

Lehmann said Kohli has the hallmark of a great player as he always pushes the boundary.

“He always pushes the boundaries, but that’s what great players do. He wants to win every game. That was one of the more fiery ones [2017 series] going around in recent years,” Lehmann said.

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell too hailed Kohli as one of the best players in the world.

“I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment,” said Chappell.

“He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words,” Chappell said.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Nov 16, 2020 18:53 IST
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nov 16, 2020 19:24 IST
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nov 16, 2020 18:08 IST
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Nov 16, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

First batch of inmates released on bail, parole due to pandemic returns to Chandigarh jail
Nov 16, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Only Congress can...’: Gehlot counters Sibal’s introspection call
Nov 16, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Virat Kohli always pushes the boundaries’: Ex-Australia star
Nov 16, 2020 20:27 IST
Shilpa Shetty shares video of Samisha and Viaan’s first Bhai Dooj, watch
Nov 16, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.