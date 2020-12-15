Virat Kohli can go past Ricky Ponting and achieve a world record in first day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide

The stage is set for an epic contest when Virat Kohli-led India take on Australia in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting from Thursday. The story for the highly-anticipated bout has been perfectly written. It will be the only Test in which Kohli will play in the four-match series as he will be travelling home after the historic day-night affair to be with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

It means the day/night Test is Kohli’s only chance to help his team in retaining the prestigious Border/Gavaskar Trophy. Hence, Australia can expect Kohli to bring out the best in himself in the upcoming Test, but at the same time, it will also be a chance for them to build pressure on him.

Also Read | If I was a selector, I’d pick him: Border, Gavaskar pick India’s openers

Moreover, it will be India’s first day/night overseas Test. While this would make India as the underdogs, it is the home team that appears to be in a spot of bother due to injury to major players before the Test - including David Warner who has been ruled out from the first Test.

For Kohli, the game would be even more important as it would be his last chance to get a hundred this year. It has been the first time since 2008 that Kohli has been unable to score a century in a calendar year - but he could erase this stat from the history books if he manages to get one in Adelaide.

Also Read | ‘They have too much firepower’: Warne predicts the result of Ind-Aus Tests

If Kohli gets a ton in the first Test, he would also break Ricky Ponting’s huge record. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international century as captain - and he would surpass Ponting to become the captain with most international tons. Ponting and Kohli are currently tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.

India won the 2018/19 Test series in Australia 2-1 and will be looking to retain the trophy. On the other hand, the Tim Paine-led Australian team will be hoping for revenge to win the trophy back this time around.