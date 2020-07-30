‘Virat Kohli drives all those guys’: Australia batsman on why India series will be a ‘big challenge’

The battle lines will be drawn once again when India travel to Australia for the much-awaited four-match Test series. The headlines are already gathering quickly, even though the series is set to begin from December. The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane starting from December 3. For Australia, the series is a chance to redeem the defeat they had suffered a couple of years against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. For India, it is a chance to silence the critics who pointed that there were no Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australia team.

The two star batsmen will be in the Australia team this time, and Kohli’s team have a huge point to prove, which will only make him a more dangerous opponent. And even the Australia team knows that. In a recent interview, Australia batsman Matthew Wade explains why the series against India will be a big challenge.

Also read: Sanju Samson’s coach explains why Rishabh Pant has got more chances in Indian team

“Everyone, although they might not admit it, is looking towards that Indian series,” Wade was quoted as saying Cricket Australia. “It’s going to be hard work. They (India) are a fierce team. They’re as hard a team as I’ve ever played in terms of the way they compete.”

“Led by Virat, you can see the way he goes about it on the field, you can see what it means to him and he drives all those guys, they jump on the back of him. It’s going to be as big a challenge as this team has faced for the 12 months we’ve been together,” he added.

Wade also recalled against his battle against New Zealand quick Neil Wagner who bowled some astounding bouncers in the Test series earlier this year. The batsman, though, said that Indian bowlers might try to do the same this time around, but might not find it as successful as Wagner had.

“I don’t think anyone in the game has bowled bouncers the way he bowled and been so consistent, and not gotten scored off while also picking up wickets. I think we’ll see it a bit (from India) but I don’t think it will be as effective as Wagner. He’s done it for a long time now … to be honest I’ve never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers,” Wade said.

“If you looked at all the bouncers (Wagner) bowled … he’s always between your shoulder and the top of your (helmet) peak, or in your armpits,” the batsman added.