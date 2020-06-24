Sections
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket in Instagram post

Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket in Instagram post

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photograph of himself in the white kits and wrote, “Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India.” 

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Virat Kohli plays a shot in Test cricket. (Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Indian captain Virat Kohli has time and again spoken about his love for Test cricket. Be it day and night cricket or the all new World Test Championship, Kohli has always backed any idea that would generate more interest in cricket’s oldest and , and for many, purest format.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photograph of himself in the white kits and wrote, “Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India.” 

While Kohli has been a force in limited overs cricket from the start of his career, his wider acceptance as a modern day great came after he conquered Test cricket in all conditions. Kohli battled his way past some failures to finally find his groove as a top class batsman in Test cricket and hasn’t looked back since.

ALSO READ: Make it or break it: Shah Rukh Khan to Gautam Gambhir after replacing Sourav Ganguly as KKR captain



His mastery over English and Australian conditions along with scoring a bagful of runs at home has put him a cut above the rest as a batsman who can dominate in any format.

He has led India back to the top of the ICC Test rankings as a captain and also led the team to its maiden Test series win in Australia. He is also India’s most successful captain ever in terms of the number of Test matches won.

Kohli has scored 7240 runs in 86 Test matches for India at an average of 53.6. He has scored 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format. His toughest challenge in this format comes from Australian run machine Steve Smith, he has been equally prolific, if not more.

As a captain Kohli still has the task of leading India to series wins in tough conditions of England, South Africa and New Zealand, where he has failed to win a series.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida: Nearly 1,600 vehicle-owners penalised for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Jun 24, 2020 13:18 IST
‘Nothing comes close’: Kohli expresses love for Test cricket in Insta post
Jun 24, 2020 13:16 IST
Light pollution from cities poses serious threat to coastal species
Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 schedule released, here’s how to apply for UG courses
Jun 24, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.