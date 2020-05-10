Virat Kohli has his say on difference between ICC tournaments and IPL

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said in a recent interaction that he ‘absolutely loves’ to play in the IPL as it allows the players from different countries to interact among each other and the camaraderie among cricketers from other countries is something that is missing in ICC tournaments.

“You do play all your tournaments, which is one team versus another, ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don’t really interact with the other team players or you see the other teams so often every now and then,” Kohli said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

“But in the IPL, you are just probably meeting another team every second or third day and that’s the beauty of the IPL, you are playing in a different ‘mahol’ (atmosphere).I absolutely love that tournament and also for the camaraderie which you share with so many new players that you play with, so many players that you have known for a long time now, not from your own country, those who you don’t see often, and there is one reason why everyone loves the IPL too, there is a connect, of players and fans and of viewers,” he added.

Kohli was also asked to choose his favourite match apart from the victory in the 2011 World Cup final and the India skipper picked the quarterfinal win over Australia in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

“It’s a very difficult question because so many matches happen but I think from the point of atmosphere and importance of match, the quarterfinal match against Australia in 2016 T20 World Cup in Mohali, that was my most favourite match. Because that day, we won from a difficult situation and I realized many things about myself.”