‘Virat Kohli leads from the front, sets an example’: AB de Villiers lauds RCB skipper ahead of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batsman AB de Villiers praised captain Virat Kohli just a few days before the start of the 13th season of Indian Premier League. Speaking on the latest video uploaded on ‘RCB Bold Diaries’ uploaded on the franchise’ official Youtube channel, the former South Africa captain said that he feels better than ever being a part of the RCB squad which feels fresh this year.

“I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going, we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys,” de Villiers said.

The ‘Mr 360 degree’ further said that Kohli has set an example for everyone because of his dedication and leadership skills.

“We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front,” De Villiers added.

The batsman also opened up on the forced break from cricket due to Covid-19 and said that he experienced long breaks due to injuries before throughout his career and believes he can find back his groove in no time.

“It is natural to get breaks here and there, sometimes the schedule allows a period of no cricket for two months or so. Sometimes injuries happen and you are out for six or seven months.

“I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It’s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that’s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect,” de Villiers added.

De Villiers also said praised the squad set up by the franchise this year and said that the team has players in each department. “There is a different feel this time, there is back up everywhere looking at our options. Virat and coaches can find the best playing XI, there are options in every single department, be it batting, bowling, and fielding,” he said.

Kohli-led RCB will look to win their first IPL this year when the tournament kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.