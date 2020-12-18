Sections
Virat Kohli lost his momentum as Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at one end: Brad Haddin after Day 1 of India vs Australia first Test

Brad Haddin pointed out how a major chunk of Virat Kohli’s slow start had to do with Cheteshwar Pujara’s approach. Pujara was only 18 off the first 100 balls he faced and scored his first boundary off his 148th ball. He was eventually dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 43 off 159 balls.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Virat Kohli, left, and batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara (AP)

India finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on 233/6 and although at stumps, the match was even-sided, it could have remained titled in India’s way had it not been for the run out of Virat Kohli.

Kohli was batting on 74 and along with Ajinkya Rahane had added 88 runs for the fourth wicket before a horrible mix up between the two saw the India captain miss out what could have been the first century of the year 2020. It was Rahane, who called for the run and when Kohli responded, his partner backtracked, leaving Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch to be run out.

Former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Brad Haddin weighed in on the run out which dented India’s progress as two more wickets fell after it, calling it the ‘big moment’ of the day. “The big moment we’re all talking about is Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s run out. We know how important that last session of play here is when the second new ball comes into play,” Haddin explained while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read | India vs Australia Day 1 report: India’s day ruined by a run-out



“You need your set batsman to play and that run out just turned things back towards Australia. And in the end, 6/233, it’s an even day but could have been a lot worse for both teams.”



But as long as he was batting, Kohli looked like a million bucks. He started cautiously against the moving ball and after biding his time, looked in total control of the proceedings, something while Haddin also noticed.

Also Read | Aussies expose Prithvi Shaw flaw

“I thought he was just building into his innings. He got better every 10 runs as he went on. He looked in control and I think his momentum got lost a little bit from (because of) Pujara. They weren’t rotating the strike and at times, Pujara was getting caught down one end and they were losing the rhythm of the game. It was affecting Kohli,” Haddin added.

“But when Rahane came in, they looked like they were enjoying batting together. They ran well between the wickets before that nightmare run- out. He started to get a lot of rhythm back in his game. And then, he looked like Australia had no answers to him. He looked in total control. He was playing on skills and not on emotions as we’ve seen sometimes from him. The run out came at the right time for us.”

