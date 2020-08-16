Virat Kohli mourns death of Chetan Chauhan, offers condolences

India captain Virat Kohli said he was shocked to hear the passing away of Chetan Chauhan. Chauhan, the former India opener and cricket administrator, after being put on ventilator, died on Sunday due to complications caused by Covid-19. Kohli, along with the likes of Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir expressed condolences.

“Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Kohli tweeted.

Sehwag paid his respects to Chauhan. “My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan’s family and well-wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!” he tweeted.

Former India skipper Kumble also expressed his condolences to the family of Chauhan. ‘Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family,’ he said on Twitter.

Gambhir remembered the contribution of Chetan Chauhan to cricket and also in the political sphere as he was also a UP Cabinet Minister. ‘Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!’ said Gambhir.