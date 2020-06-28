Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma: India wicketkeeper explains difference between the three captains

When talking about successful captains for India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli always remain in the discussion. While Dhoni led India to three ICC titles - 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. Among the discussion of great India leaders, Rohit Sharma’s name is also thrown, as the opening batsman has led Mumbai Indians to four Indian Premier League titles. When Kohli is rested from a series, Rohit has been given the role of the captain, and he has proven to be successful - winning Nidahas T20I Trophy and Asia Cup Trophy in 2018.

India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who has played under Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma for India, and in the IPL, explained the difference in styles of captaincy between all three. “I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player’s potential and what all can be extracted out from him. We talk about giving your 100 per cent, but every player’s level of 100 percent varies,” he said in an interaction with former India batsman Aakash Chopra on his Youtube chat show ‘Aakash Vani’.

“So, Dhoni knows what is a potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves,” he added.

“Rohit plans really well. At bowlers’ meet, he is completely involved. He figures out how to use the information that has been given to him, and which player can be used in what role - he is a master in figuring that out. He has improved a lot over the years, starting from 2014 to now, if you look at him. At man-management, Dhoni and Rohit are really good at,” Parthiv said.

“Virat has different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to be lead from front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him. Dhoni and Rohit keeps the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves,” he further added.