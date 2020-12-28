Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade

Sections
Such has been Virat Kohli’s consistency in one-day internationals that he is primed to break the records of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, whose feats were once considered untouchable.

Virat Kohli, who was named ICC Men’s ODI cricket of the decade, scored a century against Bangladesh in his debut ICC World Cup match in 2011 in Dhaka. (Getty Images)

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been one of the most prolific run-getters in international cricket since making his debut. But his domination of the 50-over format has been unlike any cricketer ever. Such has been his consistency in one-day internationals that he is primed to break the records of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, whose feats were once considered untouchable.

The International Cricket Council on Monday recognised Kohli’s achievements by naming him the Men’s ODI cricketer of the decade. ICC wrote in a tweet, “VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade. Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period. 39 centuries, 48 fifties, 61.83 average and 112 catches”

 



In a video posted by the ICC, Kohli spoke about the three biggest achievements of his career, which included the 2011 ICC World Cup win, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy victory and leading India to their maiden Test series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

 

Kohli has currently returned home from the Australia series as he is on paternity leave and is expecting his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli was also part of the Indian team that reached the semi-final of the 2015 ICC World Cup. He captained the team to the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

