Virat Kohli posts heart-warming ‘thank you’ message after winning ICC honour

Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli posted a heart-warming thank you message to all his followers and those who helped shape his career. Kohli on Monday was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and won the prestigious ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award pipping the likes of MS Dhoni, Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers among others.

Kohli replugged an old tweet which he had posted on March 16 in 2010, that stated: “Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team”. He quoted that tweet with a message for his fans, friends, family and the BCCI, for presenting Kohli the greatest honour that there is – playing for the Indian team.

“I would like to thank my family, my coach, my friends and all the people who have stood by me through this decade and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent my country which has been a great honour for me to do so over all these years,” Kohli tweeted.

“I would like to thank the ICC for this recognition and all the people who voted for me at the ICC Awards of the decade. Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one.”

Kohli began his journey with the national cricket team 12 years ago, making his India debut in an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2008. He went on to play Test cricket for the first time in 2011 and in his eighth Test, scored his maiden century – 116 against Australia at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

Kohli has won the ICC ODI player of the year thrice – in 2012, 2017 and 2018 and was named Test Cricketer of the Year in 2018. Kohli was also the recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year) back-to-back year – in 2017 and 2018.

“I have realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reasons, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank You once again,” Kohli’s tweet further stated.