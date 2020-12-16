Sections
Home / Cricket / 'Virat Kohli's captaincy a work-in-progress': Laxman points out 'couple of things' India captain can improve

VVS Laxman said Virat Kohli leads by example as far as work ethic is concerned and is a role model for any leader but he also highlighted two areas that the India skipper needs to work on.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:48 IST

By hindustanntimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India captain Virat Kohli (REUTERS)

At a time when there has been a lot of talk about having different captains for different formats in Indian cricket, former batsman VVS Laxman put his weight behind India skipper Virat Kohli but also added that his captaincy is still a work-in-progress.

Laxman said Kohli leads by example as far as work ethic is concerned and is a role model for any leader but he also highlighted two areas that the India skipper needs to work on.

“I mentioned so many times, the intensity and the body language he shows when he’s on the field, whether he’s batting or fielding, I think he leads by example and that is so infectious,” Laxman shared his opinion on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Also Read | ‘He would be the choice’: Gavaskar picks India’s keeper for 1st Test



“It rubs off on all of his team-mates and that’s why he’s a perfect role model of how a captain should be. There’s still work-in-progress as far as captaincy is concerned. Couple of things I think Virat Kohli can improve.”



Laxman touched upon constant experiments with the line-up since Kohli took charge and said this can lead to insecurity among players. Kohli took charge as Test captain in 2014 and was handed the limited-overs’ leadership in 2017.

“...there were certain times when I felt that he becomes little defensive, especially with his field changes.

“The second thing is chopping and changing the playing 11. With experience, I can say that any player, whether experienced or a newcomer, wants that stability, security, so that he can focus on performing to the best of his abilities for the team. That’s something which Virat Kohli can definitely improve on,” he pointed out.

India will face Australia in the first Test in Adelaide on Thursday, which will be Kohli & Co’s first day- night affair away from home. Sharing his thoughts on the pink ball Test, Laxman said selecting the batting order will be their biggest headache.

The wristy right-hander, who was one of India’s top performers against Australia, said he was surprised not to see Rahul in the warm-up matches.

“I think it’s the batting line-up and it’s the opening combination. When we see the practice games, I was surprised that KL Rahul was not playing the only practice match with the Pink Ball,” he said.

“That means he is not in the fray as far as the first Test is concerned, which means it has to be decided between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. Prithvi Shaw, low in confidence, Shubman Gill hasn’t played a single Test match.

“So, inexperience is there as far as the opening partner, who is going to open with Mayank Agarwal. So, that’s the biggest question I feel Virat Kohli has in front of him,” Laxman said.

