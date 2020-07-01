Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar have rarely had two bad series in a row: Aaron Finch

While Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are regarded as legends of a bygone era of cricket, India captain Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith are two of the flag-bearers of the modern-day cricket. Kohli and Smith find a way to bounce back even when the situation gets tough, and their desire to win make them fierce competitors for any oppositions in the world at the moment. Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch believes that Kohli and Smith have something in common with Sachin and Ponting.

“Every player, regardless of who it is, has a bad series. But very very rarely do you see Kohli, (Steve) Smith, even going back (Ricky) Ponting, Sachin (Tendulkar), these guys they don’t have two bad series in a row,” Finch said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

The Australia opening batsman further went on to praise Kohli for being consistent for so long. “The pressure of playing for India is one but also leading India is another and the way he (Kohli) has done it, so consistently for a long time,” Finch said.

He further praised the India captain for a smoothly transitioning as captain of the team after Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigned as captain across all formats in 2017. “And taking over from (MS) Dhoni , the leadership, that is huge. The expectations were high and he kept delivering and I think that that is the most impressive thing,” he added.

Finch also praised Kohli for being consistent across all three formats, and described it as a “remarkable” feat. “What has been so impressive for so long is just his consistency across three formats. To be the best player of all-time in ODI cricket is one thing but then to also be in Test cricket and T20 cricket as a rounded player that is remarkable,” he said.