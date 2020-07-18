Virat Kohli wanted to take me down straightaway: Australia’s Jhye Richardson picks India captain as the best batsman

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli, calling him the best batsman he has bowled to in his career. Richardson who is one of the most impressive fast bowlers in the Australian side currently, said Kohli is at a different altogether because of his energy and aggression.

“Virat Kohli without a doubt,” said Richardson when he was asked to name the best batsman he has bowled to in a podcast.

Richardson then went to give reasons for his choice and he also explained why he would rate Kohli higher than Rohit Sharma.

“He (Virat Kohli) bats with so much energy and you can tell he’s on a different level than anyone else you bowl to. Even in the Indian team when you’ve got the Rohit Sharma’s and all but Kohli’s at a different level. He hits the ball in areas that you can’t even imagine. You can tell that he pushes the other guys in the team to sort of step up when he’s batting with them. He’s unbelievable. He can change a game like that,” said Richardson.

Richardson who has played six of his 13 ODIs against India and dismissed Kohli as many as four times, said he felt Kohli wanted to get on top of him when he was playing against him in India.

“There was a few times that I bowled to him in India post their Australian tour, as soon as I came on to bowl, it’s like he wanted to take me down straight away. He was in the fight from ball 1. I felt I was on the backfoot,” added Richardson.

Richardson made a name for himself by dismissing Kohli on three consecutive times during India’s tour of Australia in 2019. Although Kohli got a hundred in the second ODI, Richardson got the Indian captain out in all three ODIs in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

A couple of months later, when it was Australia’s tern to tour India for a five-match ODI series, Kohli decided to take the attack to Richardson. He scored an 123 in the third ODI in a losing cause.

Richardson played two more matches against Kohli in that series and got him out once.

The Kohli vs Richardson battle will resume when India tour Australia later this year for a full series.