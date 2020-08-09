Sections
Home / Cricket / Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

Virender Sehwag trolled Yuzvendra Chahal after he announced his engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virender Sehwag (L), Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (R) (HT collage)

Among Indian cricketers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may be the one ruling social media right now but before him, it was former India opener Virender Sehwag, who used to entertain cricket fans with his social media posts. The dashing opener decided to send out a reminder of exactly that when he trolled Chahal for getting engaged amid a pandemic situation.

“Waah @yuzi_chahal ! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations, (Wow Chahal, turned obstacles into an opportunity. Congratulations!)” tweeted Sehwag.

 

Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma completed their ‘Roka’ ceremony on Saturday, where the duo said “yes” to each other along with their families.



The couple donned traditional attires for the ceremony.

“We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony,” Chahal tweeted.

The spinner would next be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE.

The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days.

For the first time, the IPL final will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

Chahal was last seen in action in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year.

The 30-year-old has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, managing to take 146 wickets across both formats.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.