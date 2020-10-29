Sections
Virender Sehwag reveals ‘favourite song’ that he would often sing while batting

While everyone knew about Sehwag’s slam-bang batting style, no one really knew about how he get himself upbeat while playing several of those big knocks in international cricket. After his retirement from the game Sehwag did reveal that he would often sing Hindi film songs while batting.

Virender Sehwag was one of the biggest entertainers in world cricket during his playing career. The former India opener was known for his cavalier batting style, which gave joy to millions of Indian cricket fans all over the world.

Recently Sehwag revealed his favourite song that he would sing very often while batting during a conversation with Cricbuzz.

“I used to sing several songs but my favourite song used to be Chala jata hoon kissi ki dhun me dhadakte dil ke tarane liye.



“This was one song which I would sing a lot. Whatever be my mood, this song would cheer me up when I used to sing it,” Sehwag said when being asked to mention his ‘go to song’ when batting in the middle.

“When I would be in form I would sing all kinds of Bollywood songs, but when the form was bad I was also reminded of bhajans and devotional songs,” Sehwag added jokingly.

Virender Sehwag was an integral part of India’s 2011 ICC World Cup and 2007 WT20 winning squads. He was one of the most crucial members of India’s Test team in the first decade of the 2000s. His attacking batting at the top order was one of the major factors for India’s success in Test cricket and eventual rise to the number 1 position in the world.

