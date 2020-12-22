Waqar Younis granted early leave to spend time with family

Sections
Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:42 IST

By Associated Press, ISLAMABAD

File image of Waqar Younis. (File)

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will leave New Zealand after the first cricket test ends at Mount Maunganui on Dec. 30 to spend time with his family in Lahore. Younis has not seen his family since June because of pandemic and associated quarantines. His family will be in Lahore before it leaves for Australia on Jan. 17.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday that Younis had asked team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family.

Younis will rejoin the Pakistan team in time for the series against South Africa, which starts from Jan. 26 when Karachi hosts the first test.

Team manager Mansoor Rana said that management took a pragmatic view of Younis’ request since Pakistan’s next home series against South Africa will not end until Feb. 14.

“If he (Younis) had returned to Lahore with the side after the second test, he would have only got a week to spend with them,” Rana said.

“For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance.”

