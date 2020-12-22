Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Waqar Younis to return home after first Test against New Zealand

Waqar Younis to return home after first Test against New Zealand

The 49-year-old will rejoin the national side in time for the home series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Napier

Photo of Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis (Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that bowling coach Waqar Younis will return home after the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to be with his family.

The 49-year-old will rejoin the national side in time for the home series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

“Waqar had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on 17 January,” PCB said in a media release.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand from December 26-30 and January 2-7 in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch respectively.



“Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until 14 February, we ... have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children,” Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana said.

“If he had returned to Lahore with the side after the second Test, he would have only got a week to spend with them. For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance,” he added.

Regular skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first Test. In Babar’s absence, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the first Test.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
by Shishir Gupta
New Covid-19 strain: Help desks at airports to manage UK passengers upon arrival
by Rhythma Kaul
Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
by Karn Pratap Singh

latest news

Amitabh shares pics of mom and brother, recalls childhood days
by HT Entertainment Desk
Gauahar’s family can’t attend her wedding , posts emotional message. Pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tamil Nadu bans New Year celebrations at beaches, resorts amid Covid
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Tejashwi Yadav warn of action against saboteurs; predicts early election in Bihar
by Vijay Swaroop
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.