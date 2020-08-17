‘Was in Colombo hospital with broken nose, Gillespie had broken leg’: Steve Waugh recalls moment that changed him as captain

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh recalled the 1999 series in Sri Lanka during which he suffered a collision with fellow teammate Jason Gillespie, leading to both men ending up in a hospital. Waugh, who had received Test captaincy from Mark Taylor in the same year, had led Australia to a 2-2 drew against the West Indies before the Sri Lanka series. Waugh recalled that while he was recuperating from the injury in a Colombo hospital, he realised that he has not truly justified the role of the captain in the short time he has led the team.

“At 33 it still probably took me 6-12 months to realise my style. I was still probably leading by consensus a bit early on because I’d been mates with these guys (teammates) for a long period of time and all of a sudden I was the leader,” Waugh told Damian Barrett on a recent episode of the AFL journalist’s podcast In The Game, according to Fox Sports.

“So having to separate myself a little bit from the rest of the guys was a challenge. I finally realised that when I was in a hospital bed in Colombo with a broken nose and Jason Gillespie had a broken leg. I was sitting there in a hospital bed thinking, ‘If I never get to captain again, have I done myself justice? Had I done it my way?’ And the answer was, no I hadn’t,” Waugh said.

“From that point on I said just trust my gut instinct and do it my way. And that was probably the turning point in my captaincy career,” he further added.

“I wasn’t a certainty to play the next Test. I had compound fractures of my nose and … all these other broken bones, so I was thinking maybe I’m not going to play the next Test and if I don’t, somebody else will be captain and I might never get the chance to do it again. That was the moment where I sat down and thought, ‘OK, from now on I’ve got to do it my way’ — and listen to a few people but not listen to a lot of people,” Waugh further revealed.

Waugh further went on to add that a captain should listen to only a few voices he really trusts and respects. “I think the problem is, or one of the hard things about captaincy is, you get a lot of advice from a lot of different people and they all want to tell you how to do it. You’ve got to work out who are the people you trust and stick to the ones … you really respect,” he said.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to look in the mirror and make those tough decisions yourself and that was one of those moments where I thought, ‘I’m not doing it the right way, let’s turn it around and do it differently’. My leadership was about getting the best out of people. I really enjoyed seeing people fulfil their potential,” he added.

“One thing I didn’t want to see as a leader or a captain was the team to be complacent and not realise how good they were. For me it was always about trying to raise the bar. If that came across as cold-blooded and ruthless that was fine, but I was just maximising our potential. That’s all I was trying to do,” Waugh signed off.