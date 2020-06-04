Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Was keen to keep him under wraps’ - Allan Border on how he handled Shane Warne in 1993 Ashes series

‘Was keen to keep him under wraps’ - Allan Border on how he handled Shane Warne in 1993 Ashes series

Speaking about his unwavering faith in Warne’s abilities, Border said that he believed in the leg-spinner and did everything to keep him under wraps ahead of the Test matches.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:41 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Allan Border of Australia congratulates team mate Shane Warne after the Third Test match against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. Australia won the match by 191 runs. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport (Getty Images)

In the summer of 1993, Allan Border led Australia to their third straight Ashes series triumph and second consecutive on English soil. It was the beginning of a victorious run that would last until England won the memorable 2005 series.

Border’s Australia had thrashed England 4-0 in 1989, in their last tour of the British isles. Needless to say when Australia came calling again in 1993, the English were looking to get the ‘urn’ back. The 93 series would go on to become the beginning of a great success story as Shane Warne bamboozled the English batsmen to help Australia win 4-1. It all started on this day, 27 years ago, as Warne bowled the ‘ball of the century’ to dismiss Mike Gatting.

ALSO READ: On this day - Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ and the making of a legend

Speaking about his unwavering faith in Warne’s abilities, Border said that he believed in the leg-spinner and did everything to keep him under wraps ahead of the Test matches.



“We didn’t want to show England anything, that we had this kid up our who we suspected could be the real deal,” Border was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “I was really excited about what I was seeing and what he potentially could bring to the table so I was keen to keep him under wraps,” he added.

Graeme Hick was the big English hope and he belted Warne for runs in a tour match. Border recalled telling Warne to save his tricks for the Test matches.

ALSO READ: ‘VVS Laxman didn’t know what to do against Mohammad Asif’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls 2006 Karachi Test

“He (Hick) was a very good player of spin and Warnie got a bit frustrated, he was getting belted out of the ground thinking ‘stuff this, I’m getting towelled up here,’” Border recalled. “I said ‘it doesn’t matter, this is just about you getting some rhythm. Him thinking you can’t bowl works in our favour, show him nothing.”

Border also said that at first he didn’t realise how good the delivery that got Gatting out was.

“I was just happy Mike Gatting was out to the first ball from Warne. When we got into the huddle everyone was like ‘gee AB, that was a pretty special delivery’, I’m sort of ‘yeah yeah yeah, whoop-de-doo’.

“Then I saw the replay and went ‘wow’,” Border said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 cops infected with Covid-19 in GB Nagar: Report
Jun 04, 2020 15:27 IST
That’s what successful captains do: Uthappa on playing under Gambhir at KKR
Jun 04, 2020 15:26 IST
Zomato’s hilarious breakfast or lunch tweet is getting the funniest replies
Jun 04, 2020 15:24 IST
Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be prepared to work in less budget
Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.